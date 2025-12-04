Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 1473193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Up 15.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

