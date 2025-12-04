Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $94.54. 3,434,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,743,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -472.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,547.80. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $69,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $626,824.56. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 491,195 shares of company stock valued at $51,517,886 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Roku by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $440,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

