Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.92 and last traded at $157.09. 8,829,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,810,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.75.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

The firm has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,476,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

