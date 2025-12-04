Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $60.48. 9,569,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 2,122,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,949.36. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 81,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Symbotic by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

