Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.1 billion-$41.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.8 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.610 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

HPE traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,858,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 210,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,123,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,230,000 after buying an additional 2,933,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,320,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,736,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after acquiring an additional 123,888 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,428,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

