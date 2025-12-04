Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.200-25.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.9%
Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.95. 1,968,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.43. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 67.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Signs Tesla Is Starting December on the Front Foot
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.