Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.200-25.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.9%

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.95. 1,968,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.43. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.83.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 67.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

