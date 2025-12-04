Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TWFG (TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2025 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – TWFG was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TWFG had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TWFG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TWFG had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – TWFG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.