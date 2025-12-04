Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Sells $12,046.45 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $12,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,087 shares in the company, valued at $578,537.05. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 277.29% and a negative net margin of 430.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 707,181 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 127,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

