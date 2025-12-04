Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $31,940.16 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,221.60. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $18,465.72.

On Wednesday, October 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00.

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 5,755 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,821 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $130,858.47.

On Thursday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,147 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $78,045.24.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 812,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,400. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $730.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,641,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 86,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

