Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Sells 10,808 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $55,228.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,892.68. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,025. The stock has a market cap of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.97. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,640,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294,450 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,729,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

