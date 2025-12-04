Analyzing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger and Kimco Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tanger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger $526.06 million 7.05 $98.60 million $0.94 34.27 Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 6.76 $410.79 million $0.83 24.51

Dividends

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Tanger pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Tanger has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tanger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger 19.15% 15.75% 4.33% Kimco Realty 28.24% 5.60% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tanger and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger 0 6 2 1 2.44 Kimco Realty 0 8 4 1 2.46

Tanger presently has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Tanger.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Tanger on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.