Financial Analysis: Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Valeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.42 $699.31 million $1.48 11.97 Valeo $23.26 billion 0.14 $175.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Valeo.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aisin Seiki and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valeo 0 6 1 1 2.38

Volatility & Risk

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aisin Seiki pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aisin Seiki pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki 3.37% 7.47% 3.94% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valeo beats Aisin Seiki on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, dual mass flywheels, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal energy management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as products for heavy commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

