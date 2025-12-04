Reviewing PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $7.27 million 1.09 -$3.06 million ($1.89) -0.34 PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A $20,932.80 0.00

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk beats Sow Good on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks. It also produces wheat flour, pasta, and coffee; distributes consumer products; manufactures and markets cooking oils, margarine, and shortening; cultivates sugar cane, rubber, industrial timber, cocoa, coconut, tea plantations, and other crops; extracts and processes coconut oil; operates bulking station; processes oils and fat; markets and distributes culinary products; engages in the research and development, seed breeding, and oil palm cultivation and milling activities; shipping, investment and management, trade export agency, industrial estate agriculture, forestry, fishing, and trading and marketing activities; ownership and management of buildings; chain restaurant management; flour milling, blending, and trading; and provision of transportation, management consulting, and research management and technical services, as well as packaging materials and fertilizers. The company was formerly known as PT Panganjaya Intikusuma and changed its name to PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk in 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is a subsidiary of First Pacific Investment Management Limited.

