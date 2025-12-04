Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 15.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.06. 76,444,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 72,140,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,046. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 13,960.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

