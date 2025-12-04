Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,007.18 and last traded at $1,011.74. Approximately 3,829,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,052,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $907.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.11. The firm has a market cap of $956.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,236,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

