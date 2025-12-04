Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 31.9% – Time to Sell?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.80 and last traded at GBX 129.20. Approximately 45,591,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 3,718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of £521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trustpilot Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 108,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £149,200.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $49,244,233. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

