IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 12.4% – Time to Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 33,062,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,470,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,044 shares of company stock worth $6,920,244. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in IonQ by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

