Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 778,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 181,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

