Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.14. 22,357,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 35,451,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,142,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 263,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,826.76. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,080. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,035 shares of company stock worth $11,376,479. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 56,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

