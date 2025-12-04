Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 17,930,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 22,731,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,333.24. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 265,102,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,111,273.60. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 459,112 shares of company stock worth $959,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.