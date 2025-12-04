Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.36 and last traded at $137.08. Approximately 20,213,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,567,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,881,930.19. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,935,159 shares of company stock valued at $503,220,491. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

