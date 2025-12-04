Insider Selling: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,700.88. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,576. The company has a market cap of $825.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.66. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Replimune Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

