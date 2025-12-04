Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tejon Ranch (TRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) recently:

12/1/2025 – Tejon Ranch had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Tejon Ranch had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Tejon Ranch had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Tejon Ranch was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Tejon Ranch was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/8/2025 – Tejon Ranch was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Tejon Ranch had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.