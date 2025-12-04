Insider Buying: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kelter bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 627,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,040. This represents a 46.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAER stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.15. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Bridger Aerospace Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Bridger Aerospace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC increased its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

