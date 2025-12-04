Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 4,420 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Michael Dunn sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $165,484.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,316.16. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,735. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Regional Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.