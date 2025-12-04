Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,869,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,301.31. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 19,765,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,378,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,637.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.