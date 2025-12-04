Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Capital (FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/1/2025 – First Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – First Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – First Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – First Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – First Capital was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – First Capital had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
