Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) CFO Sells $568,750.00 in Stock

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,012.75. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 4,619,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kohl’s by 140.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

