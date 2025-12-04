Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CFO Minchung Kgil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 617,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,758.41. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Minchung Kgil sold 32,994 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,156,439.70.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 1,945,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

