Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $209,026.80 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Michael Dunn sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $209,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,463.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 31,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,735. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $361.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 43.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

