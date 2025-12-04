Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CFO Minchung Kgil Sells 32,994 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CFO Minchung Kgil sold 32,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,156,439.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 584,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,632.75. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Minchung Kgil sold 100,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,509,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

