Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,731,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,438,539.38. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 90,026 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,161,713.12.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $1,005,567.92.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $35,584,520.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of FIGR stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,108. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

