Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 602,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,159. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,723.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $77,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,380.20. This trade represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Zumiez by 507.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,534 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

