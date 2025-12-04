Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.970-1.070 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 605,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,305. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,723.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $77,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at $152,380.20. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 507.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,534 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zumiez

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.