Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 104,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 68,737 call options.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $5,169,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,858,809. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $5,141,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,742 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $15.61 on Thursday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,044,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,180. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 583.33, a PEG ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

