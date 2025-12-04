Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 104,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 68,737 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $5,169,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,858,809. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $5,141,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,742 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
