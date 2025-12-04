Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 11.5% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $234.03 and last traded at $234.49. 25,516,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 5,214,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.
Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.
Snowflake Stock Down 11.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.85.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Signs Tesla Is Starting December on the Front Foot
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Nuclear Revival Is Real: SMR Stocks Flash Buy Signals After DOE Push
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.