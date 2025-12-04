Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,432,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 506,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of C$112.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

