Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 15.3% – Should You Sell?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. Approximately 22,166,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.75.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

