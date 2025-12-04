Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.4%

COO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,264. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 13,450 shares of company stock valued at $921,064 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

