Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for C&F Financial (CFFI)

12/1/2025 – C&F Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – C&F Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – C&F Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – C&F Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – C&F Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

10/8/2025 – C&F Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

