Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,587,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 506,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.