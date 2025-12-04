Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.35. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.5750, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

