Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$112.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.