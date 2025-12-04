Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
