American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.9550, with a volume of 2121895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

