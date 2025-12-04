Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 11% – What’s Next?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.5450. 43,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 9,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Stock Up 9.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1,733.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.