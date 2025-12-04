Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.8850. Approximately 483,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,076,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kleckner bought 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996.64. This represents a 25.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald purchased 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,260.41. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Enovis by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enovis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

