Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Bank7 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.35 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 19.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 467,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 9.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 349,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 113.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

