Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Plans Dividend Increase – C$1.08 Per Share

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a 2.9% increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
Toronto Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Toronto Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:TD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toronto Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto Dominion Bank
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Signs Tesla Is Starting December on the Front Foot
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- The Nuclear Revival Is Real: SMR Stocks Flash Buy Signals After DOE Push
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.