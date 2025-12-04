Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Plans Dividend Increase – C$1.08 Per Share

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a 2.9% increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Toronto Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

