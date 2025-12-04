Camping World Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 2,402,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,365. Camping World has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

