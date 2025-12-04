ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.88), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 163.56% and a negative net margin of 66.76%.

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 712,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,820. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

In other ChargePoint news, insider John David Vice sold 2,363 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,141.05. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,426 shares of company stock worth $83,691. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6,429.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,182 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,885.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 461,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 446,302 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 283,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,448,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.56.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

